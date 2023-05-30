Tiger Woods' Fiery Thoughts About His Competitors Resurface

Tiger Woods is known for being the ultimate competitor, which is why he has won 15 major championships in his career. And earlier this year, a firey video of him talking about his competitors resurfaced online. The video is from 2018 when the golf superstar was talking at his Tiger Jam charity event, according to Golf.com. When speaking to the audience, Woods encourages young golfers to not worry about their opponents.

"I can't control you. The only thing I can control is me," Woods tells the assembled crowd. "Now, if I do this more efficiently than you, if you get intimidated that's your own f—ing issue." That got the crowd fired up, and Woods went on to finish the 2017-2018 season with one win and two second-place finishes in 18 events.

But things have not been easy for Woods when it comes to his play on the golf course. A big reason for that is the car accident he was involved in back in February 2021 and had seen limited action over the last two years. This year, Woods withdrew from the Masters before completing the third round, and it's not clear when he'll return to the course.

"Yeah, mobility, it's not where I would like it," Woods said, per CNBC. "I've said to you guys before, I'm very lucky to have this leg — it's mine. Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

The last time Woods won a tournament was in 2019 when he placed first in the ZOZO Championship. In his career, Woods won 82 tournaments, tied for first all-time, and his 15 major championships are second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. Woods has also been named PGA Player of the Year 11 times, PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.