Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops $30 Million Lawsuit

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the golf star's estate for kicking her out of his Florida mansion, according to documents obtained by the New York Post. Herman dismissed the case pending the result of her latest appeal of a judge's order to throw out a separate lawsuit she filed to a non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods in 2017. She filed the lawsuit against Woods' estate last fall as a complaint alleging Woods violated the Landlord Tenant Act by tricking her into leaving the mansion when they called it quits. Herman claimed that she and Woods has an "oral tenancy agreement," and she had five years remaining on that agreement.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods," the filing read, "and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

A hearing in the case was scheduled for August, but a court document filed on June 29 announced it had been canceled due to the dismissal of the suit. Before the notice of the dismissal, Herman filed her second appeal of a judge's decision to throw out her lawsuit seeking to lift the NDA on the grounds that Woods sexually harassed her. A judge from Florida ruled that the case should be handled through private arbitration.

Herman, 39, and Woods, 37 began dating in 2017, but Herman began working at Woods' restaurant called The Woods in 2014. Woods has denied the accusation against him, calling Herman a "jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding," according to court documents.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Herman and Woods clashed "over time and money. Erica thought Tiger was never at home, and Tiger thought Erica was spending too much and living too lavish of a lifestyle." Woods has had a challenging year off and on the golf course. He has played in just two PGA Tour events this season due to his injuries suffered in a car accident back in 2021. Woods took part in the Masters in April but withdrew from the tournament in the third round because of a plantar fasciitis injury.