Tiger Woods ESPN 'G.O.A.T.s' Documentary: Golfer Reflects on Overcoming 'Inner Demons' to Compete at Highest Level

Tiger Woods is taking a look back on his career in a new documentary produced by ESPN. In a clip of G.O.A.T.s: The Greatest of All Time obtained by PEOPLE, Woods, who is currently recovering from a car accident, reflects on being "the youngest ever to win" the Junior World Championships in the 10-and-under-age division. At that moment, the win "showed me that I could play against the world's best, even though I was only 8 years old."

"It got me started on the right path — I had the self-belief that I could do it," he said in the clip. "Coming back [after losing my first two years] to become the youngest ever to win the event, that meant a lot to me." Woods also talked about what he had to do in order to battle adversity. "I have to overcome all my inner demons to perform, 'cause no one's gonna bail me out," Woods explains. "It's not like ... [you can have] a bad game and just sit out."

G.O.A.T.s: The Greatest of All Time is set to premiere on ESPN Sunday, March 7 from 8 - 11 p.m. ET. It will air in three parts and will "celebrates the greatest athletes of all time through the extraordinary work of America’s most iconic sports photographer Walter Iooss, from his days as a prodigy at age 17 photographing Roger Maris’s 61st home run to his photographing every Super Bowl – this year’s 55th and counting," according to the press release. G.O.A.T.s is directed by Kevin Kaufman and will feature interviews from Woods. Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Joe Namath, Chris Evert, Ken Griffey, Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Caroline Wozniacki, and Kelly Slater.

"It’s an honor to celebrate, over three hours, the career of my longtime friend which will never be rivaled because a journey like his – with access to the greatest athletes in the world over 60 years – is inconceivable," Kaufman said in a press release. "It will never happen again, period. The love and admiration these athletes felt for Walter allowed me to start the conversation with their guards down. So these GOATs revealed themselves like never before."

Many fans will likely tune in to see what Woods has to say. He hasn't spoken publicly since being involved in the single-car accident in Los Angeles last week. However, Woods went to Twitter on Sunday showing appreciation to the golfers who wore red and black whole competing in tournaments.