Tiger Woods Commits to Playing in Big Golf Tournament Following 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods just added another golf tournament to his schedule. The 46-year-old, who has won 15 golf major championships, will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland, according to USA Today. The tournament takes place ten days before The Open Championship.

Following the 2022 Masters, Woods told Sky Sports he will play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews. But he didn't commit to playing the PGA Championship in May. As for the JP McManus Pro-Am, this will be the fourth time Woods will play in the event. He will be playing alongside Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa as they are also committed to competing in the tournament.

We are over the moon to announce that Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am. 🙌



"It'll be just the big events," Woods told Sky Sports on Sunday, per ESPN. "I don't know if it'll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don't know."

The JP McManus Pro-Am is hosted by JP McManus, an Irish racehorse owner and former shareholder of Manchester United. "Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," McManus said in a statement. "His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

This past weekend, Woods competed in the Masters, and it was his first major tournament since being involved in a car accident outside Los Angeles in February 2021. He had his worst finish at the Masters, recording 13 over in the four rounds. But for Woods to play in a tournament after nearly losing his right leg, competing was the most important thing for him.

"I love competing and I feel like if I can compete at the highest level, I'm going to," Woods told reporters just before the Masters, per Sporting News. "And if I feel like I can still win, then I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, you won't see me out here. ... I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it."