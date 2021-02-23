Tiger Woods Accident: Paige Spiranac Is Hoping Golfer Is 'Okay' After Car Crash

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car accident on Tuesday and Paige Spiranac has a message for him. The golf pro and social media personality went to Twitter to react to Woods' accident which sent him to the hospital. Spiranac wrote the news about Woods is "scary" and is hoping that he is "okay."

The good news is Woods' injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said in his statement shortly after the accident. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support." Spiranac is a big supporter of Woods. In January, when Woods' HBO documentary was released, Spiranac talked about Woods on her Playing A Round podcast and defended the golf legend.

Very scary news with Tiger. Please let him be okay — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 23, 2021

"Even when all this was happening, I think people were being too hard on him," Spiranac said. You look at your own life and the things you’ve done, no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes. "It’s not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime." Spiranac, 27, went on to say that people shouldn't judge Woods.

"It’s not for people to sit on their couch and make him out to be a monster when I don’t think anyone could have handled that any better than he has," Spiranac continued. "Let’s get rid of cancel culture and help these people, because you don’t know what they are going through. I don’t think any of us could handle that spotlight, it’s insane."

Woods' accident happened in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning. Police said the accident scene indicated that Woods suffered two broken legs. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for treatment, and ESPN reported that Woods had to be extricated from the windshield of his SUV. It was also reported another car, which had stopped and pulled over to the side of the to assist Woods shortly after the accident, was hit by another vehicle coming over the hill. That was listed as a minor traffic accident, and no injuries were reported.