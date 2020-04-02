‘Tiger King’: O.J. Simpson’s Wild Take on Netflix Series, Carole Baskin Lights up Twitter

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has become a go-to streaming option for viewers in self-quarantine. This tale has been viewed as fascinating by many and completely bizarre by others, and they can’t get enough of the series. O.J. Simpson, however, was less of a fan.

The former NFL running back, who was accused of double homicide in 1994-1995, recently provided his thoughts on Tiger King. He explained that he doesn’t understand why “white people” can’t leave wild animals alone. Simpson also said that he believes one cast member, Carole Baskin, killed her husband. He even referred to the missing man as “Tiger Sashimi.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Simpson made this proclamation, he immediately sparked a number of reactions on social media. Several Twitter users weighed in and provided their opinion about Baskin and how Simpson might have some “insight” into a potential murder case.

The majority of comments were blunt and strongly declared that Simpson was guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994. Others simply made some slightly subtle jokes.

Take a Break

OJ pal, might wanna sit this one out — Ryan (@notryancooke) April 1, 2020

When Simpson took to Twitter to voice his opinion about Tiger King and Baskin, there were several users that bluntly said that he knows “a thing or two” about murder. However, others wanted to simply provide some advice.

One user, in particular, felt that discussing murder on Twitter may not be the best pastime for the retired running back. Instead of talking about these hot topics, he should maybe focus on golf or anything else.

Huh?

OH THE IRONY — Super Bowl Sorensen (@PrimeCon0r) April 1, 2020

There were several Twitter users astounded by Simpson’s video in which he discussed a potential murder. Yes, this has been a hot topic on social media and in Slack rooms for more than a week, but many still couldn’t believe that Simpson was entering the conversation.

The primary reason for this opinion is that Simpson had previously been accused of double homicide. They didn’t believe that he was the best person to throw shade at anyone else.

Small Details

“I watched about 6 episodes of this show” – that’s the whole series 😂 come on juice — TuxedoFlask (@TuxedoFlask_) April 1, 2020

When Simpson talked about the Tiger King and his dislike of the docuseries, he did so by saying that he had watched about “six episodes.” Several Twitter users noticed this detail and felt that it was important to make a point.

Tiger King only has seven episodes. This meant that Simpson either stopped watching with only one remaining, or he didn’t want to admit that he binged the full season.

Real Killers

“Ya wanna know who killed Nicole and Ron…. It was that damn Carole Baskin” pic.twitter.com/Yu6XsXKUFZ — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) April 1, 2020

When Simpson was acquitted of double homicide in 1995, he vowed to find the “real killers” of Nicole Simpson Brown and Ron Goldman. “When things have settled a bit, I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman,” he declared in a statement.

Years later, the fans believe that Simpson has zeroed in on the potential real killer. Or they were just trying to have some fun with animated Gifs.

Reality TV

O.J. Simpson and Carole Baskin locked in a house together for a month would be must-watch television. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2020

Simpson doesn’t appear to be a fan of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, but Twitter users are hoping that he would be interested in a different type of reality show. They want to see him and Baskin in the same building.

There were a few users that mentioned how they would not be able to get enough of the Juice and Baskin discussing less-than-legal hobbies. However, one person wanted to mix up the potential formula and add a tiger into the mix.

Gloves

Simpson may have been discussing the Tiger King and whether or not he enjoyed that show, but he was doing something else that drew attention away from his words. He kept holding up a glove-covered hand.

There was a moment during Simpson’s murder trial in which he had to attempt to put on gloves. The accessories used during the trial didn’t go on smoothly, which led to the famous line: “if the gloves don’t fit, you must acquit.”

Skills

In your expert opinion, did she do a good job getting away with it? — Matthew R. Gaglio (@MatthewRGaglio) April 1, 2020

Viewers of Tiger King have come to the belief that Baskin truly murdered her husband and that she got away with the crime. Simpson is among those that have no doubts about her being guilty.

Of course, having the former NFL running back weigh in on the situation meant that Twitter users would have some questions. Specifically, they wanted to know if Simpson had any thoughts about Baskin’s skills as a criminal.

(Photo Credit: Getty)