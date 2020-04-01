'Tiger King': O.J. Simpson Thinks Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

✖

The documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has taken over the country as it has become one of the most popular shows to watch amid the coronavirus pandemic. One notable figure who has taken interest in Tiger King is O.J. Simpson, and he has some very interesting thoughts on one character. On Twitter, Simpson shared his thoughts on the show and he said he couldn't get enough of it. However, he also shared his thoughts on Carole Baskin, and he thinks she killed her second husband.

"One thing I will say," he said, "There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now. "I'm just saying." The interesting about Simpson saying this is he was on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman 25 years ago and it was considered the trial of the century. Simpson was acquitted of the crime, and in 2019, Simpson was asked about the ordeal by the Associated Press.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," he said. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."

Baskin was never arrested or charged with the murder of her second husband, Don Lewis, as he was reported missing, and there was no evidence of foul play. Baskin who is the owner of the zoo, Big Cat Rescue, took aim at Netflix for her portrayal in the series.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," she said.

"[The documentary] has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago," she wrote. "The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers."