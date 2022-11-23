Thursday Night Football: Why Prime Video Won't Show NFL Game on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is a day when football fans can watch the game all day long. The NFL will air three games, and with Thanksgiving being on Thursday, some fans might think that the night game will be on Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. However, that's not the case as the streaming service will take a week off from broadcasting an NFL game but will return for Week 13.

But why is Prime Video, which began exclusively streaming NFL games this year, not featuring a Thanksgiving contest? The night game, which is between the New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings will air on NBC. It's part of the deal NBC has with the NFL along with airing the season-opening game (also on a Thursday night) and a game on Sunday night each week for Sunday Night Football. The two early games will air on CBS and Fox as those networks carry games on Sundays.

Here’s the official @PrimeVideo-exclusive TNF schedule. Which game are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/ArFNk80SyJ — The Streamable (@TheStreamable) May 13, 2022

Thursday Night Football is led by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit who call the games each week. Charissa Thompson hosts the pregame, halftime and postgame show and is joined by Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. Thompson spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com in September and talked about landing the role of host of Thursday Night Football.

"It's an unprecedented opportunity for me," Thompson exclusively told PopCulture. "I feel so, so, so lucky. I don't know. Maybe I was good in my past life that I got rewarded with this unprecedented position of Prime Video, the first-ever streamer to obtain NFL rights and have a full season in the NFL. And a sign of many things to come. Of course, the landscape of what Prime Video has been able to do in so many different areas."

Thompson went on to talk about her the roles she took during her career to get to where she is today. "It's humbling to be a part of something that is a launch," she said. "I had the privilege of doing this when I worked at the Big 10 Network and when Fox Sports launched their cable entity, FS1. So it's a massive undertaking. And also, there's the growing pains of whenever you start something new, but there's also an incredible opportunity that you get to say, hey, we've never done this before."