'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

✖

The 10th Week of the NFL season is here, which means there only seven weeks remaining in regular-season play. For Thursday Night Football, one of the best matchups of the week takes place as the Indianapolis Colts square off against the Tennessee Titans. Tonight's game will air on Fox and the NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and the Yahoo Sports app.

The Colts (5-3) are coming off a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and need a win tonight as they are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. Currently, the Colts sit in ninth place in the AFC and are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the final playoff spot. However, the Colts are also tied with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, the No. 6 seed.

The Colts will need a big night from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who took over as the starter at the beginning of the year after Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending injury. "So far through my rookie season, it's been a progress," Taylor said, who has rushed for 416 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. "Of course, coming in, I wasn't expecting to have the role or be put in the position I'm put in right now being as though we dearly, dearly miss Marlon (Mack). But having to adjust into a role that I'm in right now, it's been skewed, especially the circumstances to come in with no offseason reps besides virtual."

The Titans (6-2) are in good shape as they lead the AFC South and have the No. 4 seed in the conference. Running back Derrick Henry is making his case to be MVP, rushing for 843 yards and eight touchdowns. Henry was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, rushing for 344 yards and five touchdowns in the team's three games.

"The thing with him, which is crazy, I would rather see him between the tackles," Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said to Sports Illustrated when talking about Henry. "He's not that guy between the tackles, that pounder that’s going – he’s still powerful, but he’s more dangerous in space because he’s so big. You don’t know what he’s going to do. He has speed, he has a stiff arm and he has the size to run you over as well."