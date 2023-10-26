'Thursday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season starts with two teams who are in need of a win to stay in their respective divisional races. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Buffalo, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills for Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday (coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET) and stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The Buccaneers (3-3) are half a game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead after losing to them last week. Tampa Bay has lost its last two games after winning the first three of four. One issue is the offense not being able to score points as they collected 13 points in the loss to the Falcons last week and six points in the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

"I think we could have done some things in the passing game," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after the loss to the Falcons, per the team's official website. "We could have stopped them [in] 'two-minute' defensively. We could have done some things on special teams. But we've got to be able to score points. We're going to have to be able to run the ball. We're going to have to be able to throw it and execute in the red zone all the way around."

The Bills (4-3), who are in second place in the AFC East, are coming off a tough loss to the Patriots and have dropped two of their last three games. Quarterback Josh Allen has been solid this season but is having problems taking care of the football. He has thrown seven interceptions through seven games and three of them came in the loss against the Patriots on Sunday. The good news for Bills fans is Allen plays well on Thursday Night Football, averaging over 252 passing yards, 2.4 touchdowns and one interception per game in five games.

"The system that we have in place allows us to still have some pretty complex calls," Allen said after practice Tuesday, per the Bills' official website. "We got some smart and tough guys on this offense that, you know, we feel like we can play multiple positions. So we keep it as simple as possible and just kind of run base stuff and feel like we have a pretty good plan in."