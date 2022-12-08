Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Raiders vs Rams

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and it starts with two teams who are having tough years. The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Rams tonight (Dec. 8) in the Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will stream exclusively on Prime Video, and mobile users can watch it on NFL+.

The Raiders (5-7) have been playing good football lately despite the overall record. After winning just two of their first nine games, the Raiders have won the last three contests and two of the games went into overtime. Las Vegas has gotten strong production for Josh Jacobs who has rushed for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Wide receiver Davante Adams has also been productive, catching 79 passes for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns. And Adams is looking forward to going up against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"We've played against each other a couple of times," Adams said Tuesday, per the Raiders' official website. "It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight bout everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, just based off scheme. And obviously every offense I've been in I've moved around a lot, which I can't do anything about and nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is."

The Rams (3-9) are not looking like the Super Bowl champion team from last year. After going 3-3 in the first six games, the Rams have lost their last six contests, and their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3. With Stafford out, the Rams signed former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But will Mayfield play tonight? "We're still working through that kind of stuff," Rams coach Sean McVay said, per the team's official website. McVay also said for Mayfield will play will depend on quarterback John Wolford feels since he's dealing with an injury. "But really, it's getting to maximize all the time that we have to get him up to speed," McVay stated. "There are some similarities to systems that he's run in previous years and previous places where there's a similar vernacular or verbage. So we'll really see. It's 12 o'clock right now, he literally just got here about 14 hours ago when we ended up starting to meet with him."