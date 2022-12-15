Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs Seahawks

There are only four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season and Week 15 kicks off with two rivals battling on Thursday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers will take on a Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown. The game will kick off tonight (Dec. 15) at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream on Prime Video. It will also be available for mobile users on NFL+.

The 49ers (9-4) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they have won their last six games. The team currently has the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff standings and doing this while starting three different quarterbacks this season. Due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have rookie Brock Purdy as QB1. In the first start of his NFL career last week, Purdy threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 35-7 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there's a chance Purdy will not play in tonight's game as he's dealing with multiple injuries. He was dealing with injuries during last week's game, which led to Josh Johnson stepping in during the fourth quarter.

"I think it was a challenge for him, just talking to him and seeing him after the game," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week, per the team's official website. "I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it. I know he's sore today. So, hopefully, the MRI is good today and gives him a chance to play Thursday."

The Seahawks (7-6) have been stumbling a little bit recently. After winning four consecutive games, Seattle has lost three of its last four, including a 30-24 defeat to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The Seahawks are in must-win mode as they are half a game behind the New York Giants for the final spot in the playoffs. Quarterback Geno Smith is having a career year, throwing for 3,433 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 71.5% of his passes. But he is taking the blame for last week's loss, completing just 58.3% of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

"It's just making the right reads and staying on schedule, not trying to force the issue," he said, per the Seahawks' official website. "I haven't done that much, but there have been some cases where I have been snakebit by being a little too aggressive. It's just taking what they give us, and if I have to check it down, check it down."