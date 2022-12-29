Three-Time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

One of the top quarterbacks in the NFL has stepped away from the team. According to ESPN, Carr has left the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr and the Raiders agreed on the decision to avoid any distractions. This comes after the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, and in that game, Carr threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Carr, who has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, is not having the best year as he's thrown a career-high 14 interceptions. The Raiders, who had high hopes for the 2022 season, are currently 6-9 on the year and close to being eliminated from playoff contention. During the offseason, the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as their head coach and traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams who played with Carr while they were both at Fresno State. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Adams talked about Carr being benched.

"Obviously, I don't think anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said, per ESPN. "You know, him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here, so I think everybody knows how I feel about him. And with that said, there's a process of how things go, and I'm not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously, I support my guy and we've got to finish the season out the best way we can possible with all things considered."

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in the spring, but could be cut for a $5.625 million salary cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl. Carr has been with the Raiders since he was drafted by the team in the second round in 2014. In his nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr has thrown for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2016 and 2017 but only led the team to playoffs twice which was in 2016 and 2021.