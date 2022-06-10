Davante Adams Explains How Aaron Rodgers Played Role in Leaving Packers for Raiders

✖

Davante Adams was one of the top players for the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. And now he's explaining why he made the move to the west coast. While speaking to reporters this week, the All-Pro wide receiver explained how Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a role in him leaving Green Bay.

"Oh, yeah. We've talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood," Adams said, per NFL.com. "We had talks just like what he said the other day. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision, as well. Because where I am in my career — and this isn't a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he's a great guy — I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn't really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two.

"So my decision was to be here, and he respected that, he understood that it has a lot to do with where I want to raise my kids, family, being closer to home. ... We've had a lot of good talks, man. He understands where I'm coming from, I understood where he was coming from, so we kind of just left it at that." Before Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension, he was considering retirement. It was the same situation last year when Rodgers didn't show up for any of the offseason workouts and expressed his frustrations with the front office.

Because of that, Adams, who has spent his first eight seasons with the Packers, joined the Raiders and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract. He will now play with quarterback Derek Carr, who is his former college teammate. Carr is happy to have Adams in the mix as the star wide receiver is coming off a 2021 season where he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his career, Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro First Team twice.