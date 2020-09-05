Thousands Attend Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall, to Mixed Response
Saturday afternoon, football fans turned on their TVs and live college games. They tuned in for Marshall vs. Eastern Kentucky, as well as SMU vs. Texas State. The early game in Huntington, West Virginia featured a blowout as Marshall did not allow a single point while scoring over 50. The team also did so in front of a limited number of fans.
Photos and videos surfaced on Saturday that showed the Marshall student section with several members enjoying the blowout victory. There were also several civilians taking in the action, many of which weren't wearing facemasks. This footage prompted a large number of comments on social media from people showing support or criticizing the decision. Some users made their irritation clear with comments about preparing for an outbreak. Others, however, said that the fans were properly following social distancing guidelines.
Another pic for reference. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/0YUCymaSve— Cayce Murphy (@TheCaycedilla) September 5, 2020
Is Marshall only letting a few people in the stands because of COVID or is that their normal crowd?— ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʜᴀʟʟ (@Boogie_Hall) September 5, 2020
i saw footage where people aren’t wearing their masks 💀 they’re sitting in groups spaced out without them— Emily Rose🌷 (@erlambert_) September 5, 2020
And just took a look at E Ky - Marshall NCAA game. All fans really socially distanced, crowd waaay less than even half capacity. Universities/colleges have more ushers, more control over their crowds. When we start, #UF has threatened to eject anyone not following guidelines— Gator Frank (@fkgator) September 5, 2020
Thank you Dancing Marshall Fan.— JediASU (@JediASU) September 5, 2020
This is a strange AF time, but your medium speed victory dance beings me comfort.
I'm watching this Marshall vs. Eastern Kentucky game and I must admit, I am impressed by the Marshall fans adhering to distancing guidelines. I see a lot of space between spectators. Well done. There is a way to navigate through this situation by following guidelines.— Jason Hylland (@CoachHylland) September 5, 2020
Marshall has fans in the stands... pic.twitter.com/VvXtSDscMX— J Harm (@jlha28) September 5, 2020
Watching the Marshall Thundering Herd beat down Eastern Kentucky is a perfectly enjoyable way to spend a September afternoon. I love college football but man does hearing a roaring crowd of fans now make me uncomfortable.— (((Seth K))) (@myduks) September 5, 2020
So you’re telling me 3 hours from Columbus, Ohio Marshall can play with a partial crowd with the season starting regularly, but Ohio State and the Big Ten can’t ...... ridiculous pic.twitter.com/6S3evY7o2J— Tommy Lowe (@Tom_Lowe31) September 5, 2020
Kentucky & Marshall are on normal crowd I thought it was another RE-run.— Darden R. Nicks (@Darden96) September 5, 2020
The fact that Marshall can have a stadium full of fans and play a football game on ESPN and dean college can’t even find a way to open its campus for its students it’s beyond insane— Nick DiMascio (@nickdd1199) September 5, 2020
I can’t tell if Marshall fans are social distancing or if this just their normal turnout.— Trevor demolishing obstacles (@BoardSaasy) September 5, 2020
Watching this Marshall game and they really got fans in the Stan...— Nipple Nibbler 🦹🏾♂️ (@Afro_American86) September 5, 2020
I don’t get it Eastern Kentucky and Marshall can play football and have fans in the stands but the Big Ten can’t.— Andy Lieb (@LiebAndy) September 5, 2020