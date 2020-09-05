Thousands Attend Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall, to Mixed Response

Saturday afternoon, football fans turned on their TVs and live college games. They tuned in for Marshall vs. Eastern Kentucky, as well as SMU vs. Texas State. The early game in Huntington, West Virginia featured a blowout as Marshall did not allow a single point while scoring over 50. The team also did so in front of a limited number of fans.

Photos and videos surfaced on Saturday that showed the Marshall student section with several members enjoying the blowout victory. There were also several civilians taking in the action, many of which weren't wearing facemasks. This footage prompted a large number of comments on social media from people showing support or criticizing the decision. Some users made their irritation clear with comments about preparing for an outbreak. Others, however, said that the fans were properly following social distancing guidelines.