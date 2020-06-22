The Undertaker Yells 'Kobe' as He Shoots Trash Into Bin, and WWE Fans Can't Believe It

Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, NBA fans have paid tribute to him by making baskets while yelling "Kobe!" WWE legend The Undertaker showed that he also routinely takes part in this time-honored tradition. He proved this during The Last Ride documentary, throwing garbage into a trash bin and saying "Kobe" mid-interview.

When WWE fans saw this tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, they responded in a variety of ways. Several proclaimed that greatness recognizes greatness and talked about how the longtime wrestler rose up the ranks. Others, however, expressed disappointment. They are still upset about The Undertaker wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt during an interview. These Twitter users didn't believe that The Undertaker could pay tribute to Bryant while simultaneously supporting law enforcement.