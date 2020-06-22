The Undertaker Yells 'Kobe' as He Shoots Trash Into Bin, and WWE Fans Can't Believe It
Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, NBA fans have paid tribute to him by making baskets while yelling "Kobe!" WWE legend The Undertaker showed that he also routinely takes part in this time-honored tradition. He proved this during The Last Ride documentary, throwing garbage into a trash bin and saying "Kobe" mid-interview.
When WWE fans saw this tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, they responded in a variety of ways. Several proclaimed that greatness recognizes greatness and talked about how the longtime wrestler rose up the ranks. Others, however, expressed disappointment. They are still upset about The Undertaker wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt during an interview. These Twitter users didn't believe that The Undertaker could pay tribute to Bryant while simultaneously supporting law enforcement.
Kobe = Trash seems about right— Auxtin Fitzcock🏳️🌈 (@IAmAuxtin) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Got to respect the fact he had to confirm the make before speaking on the goat— BBlizzard (@BBlizzard7) June 21, 2020
Taker use to hoop fr back in the day!😂— ⏳ (@DeMarcusDrekyl) June 21, 2020
June 21, 2020prevnext
this alone already made my day— 𝖆 (@jairrsvndro) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Lmao it was so subtle— Squints (@JamalLannister) June 21, 2020
The best right winged republican ever— WATCH ONE PIECE ON NETFLIX (@BGeneus) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Greatness knows greatness— C:\Users\Andrew (@OgbertTheNerd) June 21, 2020
@LakerGangDay with the 🐐 confirms 🐐. pic.twitter.com/8EMNp7R2aI— Marco Flores (@Marcopolo177) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Most unexpected shot call too.— Frank (@TeamFrrank) June 21, 2020
🥺🥺🥺Even the Deadman pays homage— Tzar Corleone 🧸 (@TzarTheGreat) June 21, 2020
prevnext
A close second to this one pic.twitter.com/djuY0ffXOG— Victor was my nerd name (@itsdamone) June 21, 2020
This cured my depression thank you— Kiwi 🥝 (@cmdrkiwi) June 21, 2020
prev
Why am I laughing so hard at this?— Dangerus Morbidus (@jeffereydanger) June 21, 2020