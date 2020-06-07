WWE: Undertaker Taking Heat for Blue Lives Matter Support

Following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and subsequent protests about systemic racism and police brutality, several public figures are voicing their support for Black Lives Matter. Many professional wrestlers tweeted out their support for the movement while others, such as The Undertaker, "liked" posts on Twitter observing "Blackout Tuesday." However, the longtime professional wrestler drew criticism due to wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt during a WWE documentary.

Several wrestling fans referenced this shirt in the wake of protests across the country. Many used this as a reason for disliking The Undertaker and expressed the opinion that he — and WWE — do not support the Black Lives Matter movement. Some fans responded and tried to explain that the professional wrestler may support both law enforcement and Black Lives Matter, but they met considerable blowback. A vocal group of Twitter users voiced the opinion that The Undertaker's shirt is a clear sign that he is supporting police brutality.

The Undertaker has shown support for law enforcement, firefighters, and veterans in recent years with his choice of t-shirts. This support, as well as his belief in the 2nd Amendment, irked many fans on social media. They voiced this opinion on social media and proclamations about the professional wrestler.