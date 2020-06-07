WWE: Undertaker Taking Heat for Blue Lives Matter Support
Following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and subsequent protests about systemic racism and police brutality, several public figures are voicing their support for Black Lives Matter. Many professional wrestlers tweeted out their support for the movement while others, such as The Undertaker, "liked" posts on Twitter observing "Blackout Tuesday." However, the longtime professional wrestler drew criticism due to wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt during a WWE documentary.
Several wrestling fans referenced this shirt in the wake of protests across the country. Many used this as a reason for disliking The Undertaker and expressed the opinion that he — and WWE — do not support the Black Lives Matter movement. Some fans responded and tried to explain that the professional wrestler may support both law enforcement and Black Lives Matter, but they met considerable blowback. A vocal group of Twitter users voiced the opinion that The Undertaker's shirt is a clear sign that he is supporting police brutality.
The Undertaker has shown support for law enforcement, firefighters, and veterans in recent years with his choice of t-shirts. This support, as well as his belief in the 2nd Amendment, irked many fans on social media. They voiced this opinion on social media and proclamations about the professional wrestler.
This is why I couldn’t get thru the 1st episode.... RT @ChandranTheMan: I wonder if the @WWE didn't air the 4th episode of #TheLastRide with The Undertaker today because he wears a blue lives matter shirt throughout the show. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Tse7z6RugG— Krystal L. Clemons, PhD, NCC, NCSC (@DrKLClemons) June 1, 2020
I’m really not surprised WWE hasn’t said anything. they fully interviewed the Undertaker while he was in a blue lives matter t-shirt in his documentary on the network. if they didn’t ask him to change it, who’s side do u think they’re on pic.twitter.com/0E5YDDFfYD— ❁ (@pourquoitorrie) May 31, 2020
Very interesting given, until recently at least, Undertaker wore “blue lives matter” shirts.— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 3, 2020
I was tempted to watch the Undertaker WWE documentary but as soon as I saw him wear a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt I thought better.
'All Lives Matter' fml https://t.co/MVthu8lDJi— Anil Parmar (@anilp228) June 1, 2020
Undertaker had a Blue Lives Matter shirt on in the documentary the WWE is pushing now. They're full of shit. https://t.co/gMshHDPuT1— Ioneenknoyo (@DubJ) June 3, 2020
with all these protests against police brutality going on, just wanted to remind yall that Undertaker is a Blue Lives Matter supporter pic.twitter.com/e8nWwnKJqI— Thunder(40-24) Stars(37-24-8) (@CowbOKCyz) May 30, 2020
There is nothing wrong with supporting law enforcement. However, thin blue line/blue lives matter was created in opposition of Black Lives Matter.— Atlee Greene (@AtleeGreene) June 7, 2020
#TheLastRide hits differently when you watch during the riots and see The Undertaker wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt.— Trevenclaw (@Trevenclaw) May 31, 2020
The Undertaker is shaking in his blue lives matter shirt rn https://t.co/Z7RdJR8053— rat davis (@onlyfangsz) May 31, 2020
Damn the undertaker wearing a blue lives matter shirt 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️— sun (@Sunshortshop) June 5, 2020
It's kinda like how I'm noticing that The Undertaker, one of my fave wrestlers & a big time legend in the business, is apparently pretty right wing(with blue lives matter stuff, among other things, shown in a docu) but a lot of his fans don't see it as an issue and...
...yikes..— CrazySean 🏳️🌈🌊#TheyMatter (@crazyseandx) June 7, 2020