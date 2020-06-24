The Undertaker Says 'Suburban Commando' Was the 'Worst Movie Ever'

✖

The Undertaker is known for the impact he has made during his 30 years in WWE. However, he had also made appearances in TV shows and movies including the 1991 film Suburban Commando with fellow WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, talked about the film on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg and did not hold back about his feelings on the project.

"Worst movie ever," Calaway said via Pro Wrestling Sheet. "It was awful. Truly, truly awful." For those who don't now about Suburban Commando, the film also features Christopher Lloyd and Shelley Duvall. And Calaway isn't the only one who doesn't like the film as it has a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also a commercial failure as it only made $8 million at the box office.

"Problems with his rocket compel space-traveling vigilante Shep Ramsey (Hulk Hogan) to spend some time on Earth," the synopsis read. Plunking himself down in the middle of suburbia, he rents a room from Charlie (Christopher Lloyd) and Jenny Wilcox (Shelley Duvall). Shep attempts to acclimate himself -- he skateboards, he accosts a mail carrier -- but he's destined to be a fish out of water. But when his outer space enemies arrive and pick a fight with his new friends, Shep is ready to prove his mettle."

Calaway doesn't have a long movie and TV resume as his focus has been on WWE. However, he's now focused on being a family man as he announced his retirement on his docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride. Calaway isn't completely shutting the door, but he said it's unlikely he'll compete in a WWE ring again.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," Calaway said on the final episode of The Last Ride. "If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring." Calaway made his WWE debut in 1990 and became one of the top stars in the company he's known for his WrestleMania record, winning 25 of his 27 appearances.