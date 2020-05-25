'The Titan Games' Season 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The Titans Games are back. The sports competition show that is hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, returns on Memorial Day for the second season. It comes at a perfect time as baseball and basketball are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Season 2 premiere will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on NBC. It will be two hours long, and each episode after that will be one-hour long, starting on June 1 at 8 p.m. Season 2 will also be available on NBC.com and Hulu.

According to Deadline, the first season of The Titan Games reached a total of more than 48 million viewers. Fans were interested in not only Johnson, but they also wanted to see everyday people go-head-to-head in various challenges to win $100,000. In the second season, 36 competitors will try to win The Titan Games, but there's a wrinkle as they will face six Celebrity Titans, who are top professional athletes including, former NFL stars Victor Cruz and Joe Thomas, former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, former boxing champion Claressa Shields, stuntwoman Jessie Graff and Olympic snowboarder Hanah Teter.

"This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season," Johnson said in a press release. "We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we've gone out and selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen." Johnson is one of the executive producers on the show along with Anthony Storm, who told PopCulture.com the level of talent when it comes to the athletes this season is an improvement from what it was last year.

"Anytime you go to a second season, you get an upgrade," Storm said. "People have seen the show, the get excited about the opportunity and may have been unaware of it the first time around. We definitely see a higher caliber of athletes. We saw tremendous athletes last year but had to go find them ourselves. This year, they came to us."

The Titans Games is one of the few NBC shows that was able to finish filming before the pandemic began. The show was tentatively set to air in early 2021, but with the lack of sports on TV, the decision was made for The Titan Games to begin airing on Monday, which is a nice way to end the Memorial Day weekend.