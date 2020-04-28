Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Unveils 'Titan Games' Season 2 Release Date During Livestream

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised his fans on Tuesday when he announced a stream on Instagram Live. He didn't say what the purpose of the discussion would be, but he did tease that it was related to a "surprise sports announcement." "Lots of fun hype regarding my surprise sports announcement I'll share later today. I'm excited and super grateful we were able to pull it all together during these times. Meet me at 615pm EST today on IG LIVE. We'll share a much needed @teremana cocktail and chop up the good news," Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post prior to the stream.

When the wrestler-turned-actor posted this photo, fans immediately began wondering what was happening. Was Johnson unveiling the release date for the second season of the Titan Games? Was he joining All Elite Wrestling? Was he facing off with one of WWE's biggest stars? The answer was not initially provided, but the fans were excited for the live stream. Some even proclaimed that Johnson should buy the XFL after the league filed for bankruptcy. It turns out, the Titan Games predictions were correct.

"Really excited about this announcement," he said. "I miss my sports. I miss the hell out of my sports ... We are getting ready on Memorial Day to bring back The Titan Games. Titan Games Season 2."

He went on to reveal that Olympic gold medalists, Super Bowl champions and UFC champions would be among the athletes competing on Season 2 of the series, which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic. This is a new twist for the series, one that Johnson is very excited about. "They gave me their blood, their sweat, their respect," Johnson said of the pros. He also noted the May 25 season premiere would be an "epic two-hour event."

Johnson has been very busy since his foray into acting and producing. He has helped release several projects through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. This includes an upcoming backyard wrestling show for HBO, Fighting With My Family, Rampage and other major projects.

He and his business partner, Dany Garcia, also unveiled the first-ever Athleticon, which will bring "together the very best in athletics, wellness and entertainment." This event is scheduled to be held in Georgia on Oct. 10-11. According to the announcement, actress and dancing star Julianne Hough will be in attendance as well as fitness guru Brian McKenzie. Athleticon will also feature the UFC Fan Experience and a three-on-three basketball tournament.

"Above all, it's important for us to reveal elements that showcase what we've spent so much time quietly crafting for our audience over the past three years," Garcia said in a press release. "I couldn't be more excited to unveil this first slate of Athleticon programming. These expressions tell our story so well through each key pillar – athletics, wellness, and entertainment – and include something for everyone."