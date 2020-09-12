'The Playbook': Netflix Plots New Sports Show Featuring Doc Rivers, Jill Ellis and More Coaches

✖

Doc Rivers is one of the NBA's most popular coaches. Now he will soon take center stage along with some other high-profile figures as part of a new Netflix series. Rivers will take part in a documentary called The Playbook that showcases the rules coaches use to achieve success.

According to a press release, the documentary series will showcase several legendary coaches from multiple sports. Rivers is a headliner due to his work with the Los Angeles Clippers, as is Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. Soccer history. Additionally, Premier League's José Mourinho, Serena Williams' famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and Hall of Fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley will all appear during Season 1.

"Mountain tops are small and the air is thin for a reason," Ellis says in the trailer, "because you're not supposed to dwell on top of the mountain." As the head coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team, Ellis found considerable success. Her leadership helped the team win two FIFA World Cup titles.

"The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life," the press release states. "Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies."

Following a 14-year career in the NBA, Rivers landed a job as the head coach of the Orlando Magic. He spent more than four years with the team, leading them to the playoffs three times. However, the organization fired Rivers in 2003 after a 1-10 start to the season, prompting him joining the Boston Celtics after a year away.

Since 2004, Rivers has made a name as one of the league's best coaches. He led the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008 and nearly secured a second in 2010. Rivers later signed a contract extension to remain in Boston until a trade sent him to Los Angeles in 2013. He has remained in Southern California since and led the Clippers to the playoffs six times in seven seasons. Now he will join other legendary figures while providing insight into his life.

SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures are producing The Playbook. LeBron James and Maverick Carter are serving as executive producers. The five-part series will premiere on Sept. 22.