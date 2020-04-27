'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: Fans Sound off on Michael Jordan Documentary's New Episodes
Two more episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday night, continuing the documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The first two episodes drew rave reviews on April 19 and created massive expectations for the ensuing episodes. According to the fans on social media, there was no letdown.
As the third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance were airing on Sunday night, the fans were taking part in countless conversations on social media. The majority were overjoyed by the unprecedented level of access and the stories told by Jordan, Dennis Rodman and other prominent figures. Others were simply shocked that The Worm had been given the opportunity to party in Las Vegas because he "needed a vacation." There were several fascinating storylines in the episodes, and the fans couldn't get enough.
Whether they were discussing Rodman's partying, Scottie Pippen being underrated or Jordan's dominance, on the court, the fans were fired up to talk about The Last Dance. They were impressed by the level of quality in the documentary and were hoping that other teams would soon be focused. Although a few wanted to simply hear about the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls rivalry from the 1990s.
Dennis Rodman est mon GOAT #LastDance— Corentin (@CocoPerrault) April 27, 2020
A very distant second to the heroism of our frontline healthcare workers, #LastDance on @espn is literally the second best thing happening in the entire world right now. #murphtv— Prof. Murphy (@profmurphysju) April 27, 2020
Just turned on ep. 3 of the #LastDance. Those black @chicagobulls jerseys are sooo dope!— DJ (@_DJ81) April 27, 2020
Episode four is by far my favorite episode so far. #LastDance— Jesse (@jalexanderxx_99) April 27, 2020
Dude asked to go on a break - specifically a vacation. Mid-season!! The team obviously wasn’t going to allow that to happen. They negotiated with him that the vac can only be 48hrs long, and he agreed. Do you think he came back after 48hrs of galavanting Vegas? Nope! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/lqoRwGruiJ— MaDlamini (@SpokyJama) April 27, 2020
Love how many people are finding out NOW how badass Rodman was. And how underrated and undervalued Scottie was. And how much fun those Bulls were. And why I grew up a Bulls fan. And that sports are the best. #LastDance— Matt Kanner (@mattkanner) April 27, 2020
In watching the #LastDance I've come to one conclusion. I spent too much of my teen years 'hating' on Jordan and not enough appreciating how truly great of a player he was. Watching the highlights makes me want to rewatch his entire career.— Nico Tomacelli (@HypnotiqNico) April 27, 2020
These episodes just keep getting better and better. Growing up in this era of basketball was the best. #LastDance— Jovan Jeftich (@jjeftich) April 27, 2020
The mental strength of Michael Jordan will always be the most impressive aspect of his athleticism #LastDance— Araceli Camargo (@aracelicamargo_) April 27, 2020
The Pistons were so good that they are still under the GOAT's skin to this day 😂😂😂 #LastDance— Jimmyguns (@JKisinda) April 27, 2020
This is an amazing docu about Jordan it's really well done...but the timeline jumps are impossible to follow, one second it's 1988 the next it's 98 and before I can comprehend we're back ten years prior again. Still a terrific doc though and great to re-live the GOAT #LastDance— Donald Stewart (@DStewart267) April 27, 2020
#LastDance is so well made. I'm very impressed by it. I hope someday the Lakers get something similar. Probably will be centered around Kobe— President of the Lakers (@TheHugoMorales) April 27, 2020
If "giving it your all" was a person #DennisRodman #TheLastDance #LastDance pic.twitter.com/Nxr05J7E6O— Avery T ↙️ (@Avery__T) April 27, 2020
I should have been into NBA in the 90s.
Watching #LastDance on Netflix makes me realise I missed out massively.
Dennis Rodman. Jesus Christ.— 🆎 (@Booker_____) April 27, 2020