'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: Fans Sound off on Michael Jordan Documentary's New Episodes

Two more episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday night, continuing the documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The first two episodes drew rave reviews on April 19 and created massive expectations for the ensuing episodes. According to the fans on social media, there was no letdown.

As the third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance were airing on Sunday night, the fans were taking part in countless conversations on social media. The majority were overjoyed by the unprecedented level of access and the stories told by Jordan, Dennis Rodman and other prominent figures. Others were simply shocked that The Worm had been given the opportunity to party in Las Vegas because he "needed a vacation." There were several fascinating storylines in the episodes, and the fans couldn't get enough.

Whether they were discussing Rodman's partying, Scottie Pippen being underrated or Jordan's dominance, on the court, the fans were fired up to talk about The Last Dance. They were impressed by the level of quality in the documentary and were hoping that other teams would soon be focused. Although a few wanted to simply hear about the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls rivalry from the 1990s.