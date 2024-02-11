'The Challenge' Star Wes Bergmann Mistaken for Travis Kelce Amid Super Bowl Frenzy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A certain tabloid committed a little faux pas when attempting to identify Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Amid the frenzy for the Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers facing off in Las Vegas, the Daily Mail mistakenly identified The Challenge star Wes Bergmann as Kelce. The reality star took the situation in stride as he joked about the mistake during an appearance on Rob Has a Podcast.

As one social media user noted, the Daily Mail obtained a photo of Bergmann driving his car around Kansas City. However, the publication mistakingly identified him as Kelce, saying that he was seen without his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after the pair celebrated the Chiefs' win that qualified them for the big game. The outlet even commented on how Bergmann looked by writing that "unlike his jubilant appearance the previous night" he "seemed a bit worse for wear" and that he was "without the company of his pop star lover." The description came alongside several photos of The Challenge champ driving his car around the Chiefs' home turf.

Mr. @WestonBergmann being mistaken for Taylor Swift's boyfriend by a British tabloid is a real thing that happened. pic.twitter.com/V7u65WJpJ8 — NattyB (@rMTVChallenge) February 6, 2024

While appearing on Rob Has a Podcast to discuss The Traitors, Bergmann acknowledged the situation in his true humorous fashion. He first explained that Kelce, and Swift, moved into his neighborhood, which is a gated community, in November.

Bergmann said, "I was exiting the gated community in my brand new beautiful truck recently and the paparazzi snapped me and they thought I was Travis Kelce. So they published a picture of me in my car and they said something along the lines of Travis Kelce doesn't love Taylor Swift as much as Taylor Swift loves Travis Kelce. And so I am apparently his doppelganger." Bergmann's wife Amanda, who was also interviewed for the podcast, made sure to add, "It also said a 'worse for the wear Travis Kelce was spotted.'" The Challenge competitor joked that he was "trying to leave that part out."

Bergmann may be known now as "Travis Kelce's doppelganger" but many fans know him as a three-time Challenge champ. Following his most recent season, The Challenge: USA Season 2, he said that he was retiring from the game. While Bergmann has retired from The Challenge, Kelce is still at the top of his game in the NFL. You can catch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they attempt to become Super Bowl champions on Sunday, Feb. 11, with the big game airing on both CBS and Paramount+.