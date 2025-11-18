Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show Performer Revealed

Aside from the Super Bowl, the Thanksgiving game is the biggest game of the NFL season. The NFL has officially announced its Super Bowl Halftime performer.

“Detroit rocker and 12X GRAMMY Award winner Jack White will headline our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @verizon!” the Instagram post notes. In the photo, White is staring seemingly into a mirror with a blank stare in a blue denim top.

Post Malone and rapper Lil Jon will also perform. On Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, White, a Detroit native, will perform during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. subsequently, Post Malone will take the stage at halftime of the Cowboys game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and Lil Jon will perform live at the Baltimore Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Thanksgiving game has garnered recording-breaking viewers. Last year, for the third consecutive year, the NFL set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record, averaging 34.2 million viewers across all three games, the highest Thanksgiving Day average on record, per NFL.com. The total audience viewership reached 141 million when counting in streaming and beyond, which also broke records.

Malone announced the news in a social media video, which was in collaboration with the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys. “The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will feature the biggest matchup and one of the biggest artists of our time,” a voice-over says in the video. In a separate post, Malone, born and bred in Texas, shared behind-the-scenes photos of the video, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacket and a cowboy hat. “honored to be part of the @dallascowboys@salvationarmyus red kettle kickoff halftime show. see y’all on thanksgiving 🍻,” he captioned the post.