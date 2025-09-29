Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performer Announced

The artist who will perform at next year’s Super Bowl has finally been revealed.

On Sunday Night Football during the Cowboys vs. Packers game at AT&T Stadium, the league announced that Bad Bunny will be performing during the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX.

With his performance, he will join a list of some of the most important names in music. This decade, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weekend, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar (twice) have all performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Notably, he already performed once at the Super Bowl as a special guest of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during their halftime show in 2020.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in the world, with three Grammy Awards and over seven million albums sold worldwide.

Last year’s show with Kendrick Lamar was the most watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time, with over 133 million viewers. The show came in the midst of his highly publicized beef with fellow rapper Drake, which led to Kendrick’s global smash hit song “Not Like Us.”

There was much speculation that Taylor Swift would helm this year’s halftime show, with even the singer herself hinting it. But recent reports stated the singer ultimately passed on playing the Super Bowl because the NFL refused to meet her demands.