Thanksgiving 2019: Bill Belichick Reveals What He Is Thankful For

Sitting at 10-1 on the season, the New England Patriots have the best record in the American Football Conference and could be heading for a first-round bye in the playoffs. Head coach Bill Belichick is likely pleased with this development, but is he thankful for it? With Thanksgiving a mere day away, reporters asked the longtime Patriots coach what he is truly grateful for this holiday.

The answer, as it turns out, is fairly straightforward. Belichick revealed that he is thankful for the opportunity to coach in the NFL. Additionally, he appreciates the coaching staff that works with him each day and the players that he leads into critical games.

“The opportunity to coach the team, and the players and the staff that we have here,” Belichick said. “The players work hard, we have a good group. The coaching staff is good. They make my job a lot easier.”

What is BB thankful for this Thanksgiving? Just the opportunity to be a head coach in the National Football League for the New England #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Wfrd5uLhMh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2019

The Patriots may be sitting at 10-1 this season, but this is a team that has dealt with some upheaval. The coaching staff lost some key figures, including defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Similarly, the offense lost some weapons in the passing attack and also dealt with numerous injuries.

In terms of players, the Patriots have talent in all three phases of the game. Tom Brady and Julian Edelman headline a talented offense that avoids critical mistakes at all times. The defense is led by cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a man that has been discussed as the Defensive Player of the Year. Even the members of special teams make a significant impact each week. The blocked Dallas punt by Perennial Pro Bowler Matthew Slater is evidence of this fact.

Despite the rotations in the building and on the field, the Patriots still have a top-two defense and the best record in the AFC. This team appears destined for the playoffs and can actually lock up their spot in the big dance with a victory over the Houston Texans, as well as a loss by the Oakland Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Patriots can continue their winning ways and lock up a spot in the playoffs once again, Belichick may be able to list something else that he is grateful for this Thanksgiving.

(Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty)