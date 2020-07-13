Texas Longhorns to Rename Football Field After Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell

✖

The University of Texas just made a big move when it comes to its football stadium. Joe Jamail Field will be renamed after Longhorns alum and Heisman Trophy winners Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell. Williams won the Heisman in 1998 while Campbell won the award in 1977. In a statement, the school said Williams and Campbell are "two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university."

"For countless days as young football players and upon being inducted to the Hall of Fame, Ricky and I have stood on this iconic field for many important points of our lives," Campbell said in a statement via 247Sports. Campbell went on to say he and Williams never "would have envisioned this historic site" would name named after them. He added the honor "extends to all students, but specifically black athletes, who continue to work to define our collective motto 'Winning with Integrity.'"

“We recognize the naming of Campbell/Williams Field is a historic moment and we urge our nation’s universities and communities to continue to reflect and review the history, symbolism, and identities that we place on monuments, public institutions, and sports organizations,” Williams said. He also stated the name change should be "a recognition of the achievement of a broad body of people and an ongoing commitment to diverse representation in the University of Texas athletic organization and student body."

Along with winning the Heisman Trophy, Campbell's No. 20 jersey is retired by Texas. He was a two-time First Team All-American (1975, 1977) and the winner of the Davey O'Brien Memorial Trophy. In 40 games with the Longhorns, Campbell finished his career with 4,443 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns. He went on to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Oilers in 1978 and became one of the best running backs in NFL history. Campbell was a five-time Pro Bowler a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named MVP in 1979. He's a member of the 1970s All-Decade Team and a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Williams was a two-time All-American (1997, 1998) and his No. 34 jersey is retired. In 49 games with the Longhorns, Williams rushed for 6,592 yards and 75 touchdowns. It led to him being drafted No. 5 overall the New Orleans Saints in 1999 but didn't have the same success in the NFL as Campbell. Williams reached the Pro Bowl in 2002 after leading the NFL in rushing yards. He finished his NFL career with 10,009 yards and 66 touchdowns in 147 games.