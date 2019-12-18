Texas Coach Tom Herman Celebrates Signing Class by Flipping Double-Birds

University of Texas head coach Tom Herman seems to really love his signing class for the 2020 season. National Signing Day has started and Herman was able to get the 10th-best recruiting class in the country according to USA Today. And to celebrate the class, he was seen flipping double birds on camera. Herman was expected to sign 16 recruits headlined by five-star Arizona running back Bijan Robinson and Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card. The Longhorns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season as they finished with a 7-5 record.

@kbohls Just saw this on LHN. Why is Coach flipping the double bird to the LHN camera here? Did he not realize the camera was on? LOL but seems like a great signing day 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/uKI41ltr3k — Scott Scharfenberg (@dolphlong) December 18, 2019

There was number of fans who reacted to Herman celebrating in an interesting way. One fan wrote: “Who is the clown following suit… I see the great leadership is trickling down thru the staff… stay classy [Coach Tom Herman].”

“This is grossly unprofessional,” another fan wrote. “This is the person responsible for representing the university, and leading young men.”

“Petulant child,” another fan added. “I feel sorry for the kids that commit to this fraud.”

“The academics that run the university can’t be too pleased with this development,” another fan wrote. “Apology should be forthcoming.”

2019 was disappointing for the Longhorns since the team won 10 games in 2018 and defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. But will the early signees Herman seems to really love make an immediate impact?

“I don’t know that there’s one, but I know, you know, the position of need certainly we’re going to need to replace out two great receivers we’ll be losing to graduation,” Herman said per 247Sports. “Obviously, if one of these guys can come in at the skill positions and help us at the back end or even at linebacker, I think it would be definitely needed.”

Herman also has a message for the recruits coming as the team is going through a transition phase. “We had a bump in the road this year,” he added. “We had a very young, very injured team. But what you tell them is that position coaches want to be coordinators and coordinators want to be head coaches. And to think that you’re going to play for the same position coach or coordinator for your entire college career, that’s pretty rare these days.

“Make sure the university and the head coach and the strength coach are the guys you want to trust the most. And then obviously the degree and power of that degree and what it’s going to do for you after football.”