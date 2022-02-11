Terry Bradshaw Shares ‘Interesting’ Experience of Filming New Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LVI takes place this Sunday, and Terry Bradshaw is traveling to Los Angeles in style. The four-time Super Bowl champion is a new commercial called “Road to Super Bowl,” which also stars Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis and Victor Cruz. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bradshaw who talked about the experience of filming the commercial for Frito-Lay and PepsiCo.

“Well, I’ve worked with Cruz. I’ve worked with Jerome in the past,” Bradshaw exclusively told PopCulture. “I didn’t see Peyton because I shot my stuff before he showed up. And I worked with, this is the first time I’ve actually been in a commercial with Eli. But it was fun. Hey look, you got five NFL players that have had tremendous amounts of success playing football and now in television, and you get them all together and you can expect fun things to happen. Because no matter how old we are, when you put us in front of a camera and give us a script and tell us to do our thing, everybody brings their personality and it’s fun. I mean heck, I’m on the top of a bus which was interesting, and everybody else was down below and I’m wondering, ‘How come I was on the top of the bus? Why couldn’t Peyton have been on top of the bus?’”

https://youtu.be/C6kGiGZJeeA

Bradshaw then realized why he got the honor to be on top, which is due to his personality. In the commercial, Bradshaw also dances and sings “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback enjoyed everything he got the do in the commercial, especially the signing.

“I’m a natural-born singer,” Bradshaw said jokingly. “I wish I could have sung through the whole thing. Being on the bus is fun. You know, I always like doing things that kind of separates you a little bit, and being on top of the bus, I just assumed that everybody else is afraid to heights or they’re afraid to travel on the top of a bus going fast. So, that kind of separates me from everybody else and makes me kind of special, so that’s just good. I liked that. Everybody else is on the ground, I’m up high, not a problem.”

It makes sense for Frito-Lay and PepsiCo to have a Super Bowl commercial as their products will be used at Super Bowl parties all over the country. But what is Bradshaw’s favorite Super Bowl snack? “I’ve been in four or five years running now doing Super Bowl commercials with them,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s because my wife drinks all the Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew they make or Doritos that we eat, which we got grandkids. I’m a Cheetos guy, always have been. Tostitos, I did Tostitos commercials and I had a hard time saying Tostitos. I never say Ruffles, I just say Lays potato chips. And so that’s about the length of my chip thing is Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, and the potato chips, the Mountain Dew.”