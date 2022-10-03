Peek Inside Terry Bradshaw's $22.5M Horse and Cattle Ranch Home in Oklahoma

Terry Bradshaw is making a change so he can spend more time with his growing family. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has listed his 744-acre Quarter Horses Ranch in Oklahoma for $22.5 million. The home, which is built for Bradshaw, includes six bedrooms, multiple barns and several stocked fish lakes and ponds. Bradshaw and his wife Tammy, have already moved to a smaller ranch in Texas where they will continue to oper their quarter horse business. This news comes as Bradshaw just shared some big health news. The 74-year-old announced on Fox NFL Sunday that he is cancer free after battling cancer twice last year. "Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically," Bradshaw said, per ESPN. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free. That's the good news." Here's a look at Bradshaw's Oklahoma home.

Overview Here's a look at the entire home. It has everything Bradshaw and his wife need to run their quarter horse business as well as enjoy their time together when they are not working.

Kitchen

Living Room

Barn This is one of the few barns at the ranch. It's a good place for Bradshaw to take care of his horses, and it has led to his business winning multiple awards over the years.

Lake

Pool