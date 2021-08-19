Terrell Owens Hints at Return to NFL at 47 Years Old

✖

Terrell Owens is ready for an NFL comeback. The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver recently spoke to TMZ Sports and revealed that he's "100 percent" sure he can still play in the league despite being 47 years old and not playing in an NFL game in over 10 years. He said he wants a team to sign him and give him a chance to play for the 2021 season.

"There's no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today," Owens said. Owens also told TMZ Sports said that he's "not washed up" while also adding Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike." The last time Owens played in an NFL game was when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. In that season, Owens was 37 and caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He did sign a contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 but was cut before the start of the regular season.

But even with Owens being away from the NFL for many years, he has never stopped training. "I've been on the track, and, honestly, I just ran probably like a week ago," Owens revealed. "I was clocked at like a 4.4. Faster than I probably ever have in probably in a while." Owens also said that he has drawn interest from at least one NFL "individual" over the summer. "With that conversation that I had, they asked me to keep myself in shape - anything can happen," Owens stated. "And, so, that's what I'm doing."

Owens was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team in 2000 after catching 97 passes for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns. From there, Owens went on to have at least 1,100 receiving yards the next four seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro First team five times from 2000-2007.

Owens spent eight seasons with the 49ers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. He was in Philadelphia for two seasons and then played for the Dallas Cowboys for three. He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2009 and the Bengals in 2010. In his career, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.