Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens to Join Celebrity Virtual Watch Party for NFL Season Opener

Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens will take part in a celebrity virtual watch party hosted by FanDuel for the NFL 2020 season opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The legendary wide receivers will be joined by actor Anthony Anderson, country singer Brad Paisley, actor/comedian Joe McHale and more. The watch party, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET, will be stream on FanDuel's website as well as YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. Throughout the event, FanDuel will raise money for Feeding America and the CDC Foundation.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, we wanted to do something unique to help give back to our communities, as well as give back to sports fans," Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group., said in a press release. "We recognize that this will not be your typical NFL kickoff with limited fans in the stands and few sports bars open. So we're giving football fans a unique and interactive Thursday Night Football experience while supporting families impacted by COVID-19 and frontline workers."

Sportscaster Lisa Kerney will host the event, and the celebrities mentioned as well as actor Taye Diggs, actor Michael Rapaport and former NFL WR Victor Cruz will split into two teams and compete on behalf of Feeding America and the CDC Foundation. Each team will compete in a variety of challenges, including game predictions, sports trivia, and a trash talk battle decided by fans. Team challenges will feature a Thursday Night Football daily fantasy contest on FanDuel. The team with the winning player will earn 60% of the donation pot for their charity and the rest will do the listing team. FanDuel will add $5,000 to the donation pot for every touchdown scored and each turn over created during the game. Fans will be able to participate in live chats with the celebrities as well as trivia questions and other contests.

Rice and Owens are two of the best receivers to play in the NFL. Both played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1996-2000 before Rice moved on to the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders. Rice is ranked first on the all-time receiving yards list (22,895) while Owens is ranked third (15,934).