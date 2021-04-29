Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Poses in New Signature Bikini Line

✖

Naomi Osaka has just introduced her own signature bikini line. The tennis superstar announced a collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis, and the collection will have two drops on May 10 and May 19. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Frankie's Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection "features a range of bright colors and playful prints, reflecting the Grand Slam winner's sporty-meets-feminine personal style."

The collaboration includes Osaka in a campaign where she models her own designs with her dyed pink hair. The prices for the bikinis will range from $80 - $190. Osaka and Frankie's Bikini founder Francesca Aiello said they hope to "inspire women around the globe to feel confident in celebrating themselves in this range of swimwear."

"I'd like to start my own brand one day, probably together with my sister, but for now I'm loving collab'ing with some great designers and learning the craft and the business," Osaka said to PEOPLE earlier this year, referring to her older sister Mari Osaka, who is also a professional tennis player. Naomi Osaka's new bikini line comes a couple of months after winning the Australian Open. The 23-year old has now won four grand slam titles and is the reigning US Open Champion after winning it last year. In a recent interview, Osaka explained why she took time off after her Miami Open exit in March.

“After Miami I took a bit of a break because I felt like, I don’t know, I needed to slow my mind down a little bit,” Osaka said in a Madrid press conference. “I felt like I needed it because after Australia I had, like, one day of rest. Then I immediately started working. It wasn’t tennis, but other stuff. For me, I just felt like the hard-court swing, the Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami, was kind of compressed for me. I didn’t really have time to see my family because I haven’t seen them since Christmas before I went down to Florida. I just wanted to spend time with them and chill out a little bit.”

Osaka is now getting ready for the start of the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. “I feel for me it’s exciting to go into the clay-court swing because I haven’t won a tournament on clay yet,” Osaka stated. "Even though that does make me a bit excited, it also gives me a bit of, like, stress because I really want to do well here.