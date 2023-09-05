Tennis Star Breaks Silence on Breakup: 'Heartbreaking, Crushing, Shattering'

A former tennis player is opening up about her breakup with her longtime boyfriend in 2021. Jelena Dokic shared an emotional post on Instagram in August about splitting with Tin Bikic two years ago after being together for almost 19 years.

"Breakups of any kind, whether it's a long term relationship or marriage, are tough," Dokic wrote. "They are heartbreaking, crushing, shattering and can change you forever. I think how we respond to it is so important. It will be tough no matter what but we can be nice and be a good person. I think it's really important to do it with grace, kindness and dignity. For yourself more than anything."

Dokic continued: "I think it's important not to become angry and bitter and instead know that those scars and wounds will heal one day and you will become a wiser, better and stronger person. What is not meant to be is not meant to be. No matter how long the relationship lasted. My breakup left me crushed and changed me to my core but when I look back now on the last two years, I can definitely say that while I was shattered and it has changed me forever, I have handled it with kindness, understanding, grace and dignity. No screaming, anger or bitterness. And for that I am so proud of myself."

Dokic shared the news of her breakup in January 2022. "Sometimes these things happen, people grow apart and it's for the best," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, per Fox Sports. "I am asking you please to refrain yourselves from making bad comments about us and our 18 and a half years together and I especially ask those who want to make nasty comments based on nationality and religion to please not do that. This has nothing to do with that and it never did. Negative comments don't help anyone especially me so please be respectful and kind. I would be lying if I said I was doing well but I will give it my absolute all to heal and recover and process this pain and trauma and if nothing else I will die trying."

Dokic, 40, won 348 matches and six tournaments in her tennis career. She never won a Grand Slam tournament but reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (2009), French Open (2002) and the semifinals of Wimbledon (2000). Dokic's highest ranking was No. 4 which happened in 2002.