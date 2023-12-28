Taylor Swift Got Booed at NFL Game, and Her Fans Are Fuming

Taylor Swift fans are not happy with NFL fans booing her during a game. Earlier this month, the 12-time Grammy Award winner attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the two are dating. When Swift was shown on the video board at Gillette Stadium, fans began to boo. Swift seemed unfazed by the boos since she understands why it was happening.

The NFL has done extensive coverage of Swift since she began attending games in the early stages of the season. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in. There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she said during an interview with Time Magazine.

"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads." Here's a look at Swift fans reacting to her getting booed at an NFL game.