Taylor Swift Got Booed at NFL Game, and Her Fans Are Fuming
New England Patriots fans went after Taylor Swift earlier this month.
Taylor Swift fans are not happy with NFL fans booing her during a game. Earlier this month, the 12-time Grammy Award winner attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the two are dating. When Swift was shown on the video board at Gillette Stadium, fans began to boo. Swift seemed unfazed by the boos since she understands why it was happening.
The NFL has done extensive coverage of Swift since she began attending games in the early stages of the season. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in. There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she said during an interview with Time Magazine.
"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads." Here's a look at Swift fans reacting to her getting booed at an NFL game.
Fight Everyone
“i knew it was coming” i will personally fight everyone that booed taylor pic.twitter.com/3hVAF8ORyI— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) December 17, 2023
One person responded: "It's not personal…it's football. She's part of the 'enemy' team right now. Plus they want to try to rattle [Travis Kelce.]"
Means Nothing
Even a superstar like Taylor gets booed at sport events sometimes. It doesn’t mean anything. https://t.co/fu3IcEruUs— Verdad (@marinaverdadera) December 19, 2023
One fan said: "Tired of hearing about football and this man – get back to her music and career. Enough already, we're getting annoyed."
Fickle
People are so fickle⚠️ https://t.co/3BFaIBPrPJ— 👱🏻♀️🫶🏻🫧𝒥𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓃ℯ🐟🌺🇨🇭🌻 (@janine7781) December 18, 2023
One fan posted: "They only boo because they wish they were as famous as her, they jealous."
'Insufferable' Patriots Fans
The Patriots fans have become insufferable this year and yesterday they really showed how low they've sunk. The funny thing is these same fans will likely take their daughters to her concert at Gillette next year smh.. https://t.co/txpEz3GCOO— Justin Bienvenue #Horrorpreneur (@JustinBienvenue) December 18, 2023
One person wrote: "The only thing worse than no publicity is too much publicity."
Blame The Media?
The media is partly to blame— Mike Rotch (@spinnerbuckle) December 18, 2023
One fan said: "Nobody cares about her at a football game. When will the media actually report real News?"
Why?
Why boo her? She was there to watch the game.— Leah B (@LeahBlum122771) December 18, 2023
A fan wrote: "And the Karma hits them real quick!!! Chiefs won the game!!!"
Rude!
Rude and ridiculous, grow up!— Stephanie (@nurse_ratchet50) December 19, 2023
And this person said: "I don't think they are booing her... they want football to be about football not a famous singer! So she's at the game... so what move on."