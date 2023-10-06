Taylor Swift Fans Take Offense to Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Making 'Rude' Comment
Donna Kelce said sitting with Taylor Swift was "OK."
Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared on the TODAY show to talk about his two sons (her older son is Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce) as well as Travis' rumored relationship with Taylor Swift. When asked about hanging out with Swift at the Chiefs game, Donna Kelce gave a surprising answer.
"It was OK, " she said adding, "I'll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they're men now. They've got their own lives and there isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It's just not gonna happen."
Kelce was also asked about the rumored relationship between Travis and Swift. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." Fans of Swift didn't like the face Donna said it was "OK" when asked about sitting with Swift at the Chiefs game. And this led to them sounding off on social media.
Donna Kelce, mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, speaks on TODAY about the rumors of her son Travis dating Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/BHt4h3MRmS— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023
One person said: It's the way she said 'okay.' Sounds like she is not impressed with Taylor. She could also be one of those mothers that is too clingy to her sons. God help Taylor if that's the case. She'll never win that battle.
If you don’t want to talk about it, then don’t. She comes off as kind of rude and flippant.— MikeGaDawg (@MikeGaDawg) October 6, 2023
“She was ok” Swifties are gonna cancel Donna Kelce https://t.co/EgKMHGhzRs— AJ Costilla (@aj_rib1993) October 6, 2023
Don't like to talk about it.... yet you're on national television taking interviews https://t.co/LE5c8gPZsz— The Lord (@LordMcCheese) October 6, 2023
Why would she even go on this show!!! https://t.co/DI04hxYPJI— CindyJD (@CJDuff55) October 6, 2023
Lol momma Kelce doesn’t seem all too enthusiastic about Taylor https://t.co/PPlMJaSsOP— Linds$$$ – #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) October 6, 2023
Complaining about the NFL coverage but your mom is going on national television to talk about it ? Ok https://t.co/U9sZbdvCxH— syd🧡 (@6silvermoons) October 6, 2023
