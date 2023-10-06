Taylor Swift Fans Take Offense to Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Making 'Rude' Comment

Donna Kelce said sitting with Taylor Swift was "OK."

By Brian Jones

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared on the TODAY show to talk about his two sons (her older son is Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce) as well as Travis' rumored relationship with Taylor Swift. When asked about hanging out with Swift at the Chiefs game, Donna Kelce gave a surprising answer. 

"It was OK, " she said adding, "I'll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they're men now. They've got their own lives and there isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It's just not gonna happen."

Kelce was also asked about the rumored relationship between Travis and Swift. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." Fans of Swift didn't like the face Donna said it was "OK" when asked about sitting with Swift at the Chiefs game. And this led to them sounding off on social media. 

The Comment

One person said: It's the way she said 'okay.' Sounds like she is not impressed with Taylor. She could also be one of those mothers that is too clingy to her sons. God help Taylor if that's the case. She'll never win that battle."

'Rude'

Another person said: "She does feel a little stand-offish but I really think it's bc she was told not to say anything about it. Also I'm sure it's very overwhelming for her like she's just a normal person."

Cancel

One social media user wrote: "Not a great answer…Donna sounds annoyed by Taylor. She could have tried a bit harder. If I am Taylor I won't be in the same box again. Before Taylor, Donna has been open to many other things with her sons that amped up her life."

Not Talking About It

One person wrote: "She's literally only on that show to discuss it, but she's so private. Wow."

Why Do the Show

One person said: "'It was okay' was not the response I wanted, but it was definitely the one that was needed."

Not Enthusiastic

A social media user stated: "If you don't want to talk about it, then don't. She comes off as kind of rude and flippant."

More Promotion?

And this fan said: "She could have said next to nothing without being rude and rolling her eyes. Seems like she doesn't like anyone intruding on her new-found fame. I'll pass on the 'kind' bars and have a polite snack."

