Tampa Bay Buccaneers Officially Bring Back Creamsicle Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to their roots in 2023. Earlier this month, the team announced they will wear their creamsicle uniform when they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 15. The look is based on what the Buccaneers wore when they began playing in the NFL in 1976. The uniform includes orange jerseys, white pants, orange and white socks and white helmets with the "Bucco Bruce" logo. It will be the first time in over a decade the Buccaneers will wear the uniforms.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

The Buccaneers wore the creamsicle uniform from 1976 to 1996. In 1997, the team changed its uniform and color scheme to red and pewter which led to them winning two Super Bowls. But the creamsicle look was always popular with Buccaneers fans, which led to the team bringing them back in 2009 for one game each season. The team stopped wearing them after the 2012 season due to a change in helmet rules which was recently revised.

2023 will be an interesting season for the Buccaneers. This will be the first time in three seasons that the team won't have Tom Brady as their starting quarterback. Brady retired from the NFL in February, which led to the team signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year contract. Mayfield has been competing with Kyle Trask for the starting QB position.

"I feel comfortable with where I'm at right now," Mayfield said in June. "Now, it's about making sure that my comfortability resonates with everyone else. That is the quarterback's job is to make sure everybody gets on the same page and make sure we breathe that confidence throughout the whole team. I feel good with where I am at right now, but there is obviously always room to improve."