Super Wild Card Weekend: Time, Channel and How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The NFL playoffs continue with Day 2 of Super Wild Card Weekend. Today’s action will start the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. It will stream on FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Eagles (9-8) are back in the playoffs after a dismal 2020 season where they went 4-11-1. With a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and a new starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles improved throughout the entire year and now have a chance to win their second Super Bowl in five seasons. Hurts is ready for the challenge ahead of him as he helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win the National Championship in 2017.

“The importance of fundamentals throughout this week, the importance of detail, and simply doing the things that we’ve done all year,” Hurts said this week, per the Eagles’ official website. “I preach about the process, I preached about it when we were 2-5 and I preached about it when we’ve made the run we made to get to this point. Nothing changes as far as our preparation and our intent as a football team, so it’s all about getting better every day and doing the things you need to do to get better every day.”

The Buccanneers (13-4) had a strong season thanks to Tom Brady who continues to play at a high level despite being 44 years old. This season, Brady threw for 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 102.1 quarterback rating. This will be the first time Brady faces the Eagles in the playoffs since losing to them in the Super Bowl four years ago. This week, Brady talked about not shaking then-Eagles quarterback Nick Foles’ hand after the game.

“I try to be a good sport as best as I can,” Brady said, per ESPN. “I know it doesn’t always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport.” When talking about this year’s Eagles team Brady said: “You make a mistake, you get a penalty — you’re going to punt. The ball gets batted in the air, they’re going to intercept it. You hold on to the ball too long, they’re going to strip-sack it. It’s a team that just doesn’t let you off the hook.”