Super Start Batteries 400: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

NASCAR drivers are taking part in a rare Thursday night race with the Super Start Batteries 400. This event at Kansas Speedway is one of the remaining few prior to the playoffs and serves as an opportunity for Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson and other bubble drivers to secure a victory. Here's when the action takes place.

Coverage for the Super Start Batteries 400 starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app will provide coverage for viewers at home. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will take care of the radio call for those unable to watch. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton will give the call during the race, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rutledge Wood will interact with social media users and pose questions to the in-booth announcers.

This weekend starts early at @kansasspeedway. 🌽 A packed slate of racing begins Thursday night! pic.twitter.com/5G3Diyv8GN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2020

Prior to the green flag, NASCAR will have two special guests for the pre-race ceremony. Country star RaeLynn will perform the national anthem while promoting her upcoming EP, Baytown. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will then serve as the grand marshal. He will tell the drivers to start their engines in preparation for 267 laps.

Jones will provide the iconic call from a virtual location. NASCAR is not allowing fans to attend the Super Start Batteries 400. This ends a two-race trend that included the All-Star Race and the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

"The Chiefs provided our community a great deal of pride and joy last February, and it is only appropriate to have someone who played such a critical role in their success kick off our race weekend," said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in a statement. "We look forward to one of the NFL's top defensive players having a role at Kansas Speedway, and we also want to wish him and the rest of the Chiefs the best of luck in defending their title in 2020." Jones is celebrating a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Thursday's race is the first of two events at Kansas Speedway, with Oct. 18's Hollywood Casino 400 serving as the second. These two races will provide points leader Kevin Harvick with opportunities to break a longstanding tie with two legendary drivers. He, Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson have all won three races at Kansas, the most in NASCAR history.

Harvick will enter Thursday's race with an advantage over Johnson after securing the pole position in a random draw based on owner points. He will lead the field to green while Joey Logano joins him on the front lane. Johnson will start in the 20th position as he continues to pursue his first victory of the season.