NASCAR: Country Star RaeLynn to Perform National Anthem at Thursday's Super Start Batteries 400

NASCAR is switching up the Cup Series schedule by holding the Super Start Batteries 400 on Thursday night. The event at Kansas Speedway will kick off a weekend of racing and will feature a platinum recording artist — country star RaeLynn will perform the national anthem prior to the green flag.

RaeLynn is taking part in the time-honored tradition ahead of a highly-anticipated upcoming release. Her EP, Baytown, becomes available on Aug. 14. The six-song EP, named after her hometown in Texas, features "Me About Me," a song about the pain of dealing with an unbalanced relationship. According to RaeLynn, a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend served as the genesis of the song, which is available now.

Star-spangled at the speedway! ⭐️🇺🇸@RaeLynn will perform the national anthem ahead of Thursday night's race at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/LGX9Oitv7r — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2020

"We were talking about past relationships, and I told her about a situation with an ex where I knew everything about him, but he never asked me about me," said Rae Lynn in a press release. "It made me realize that I wasn't alone, a lot of people have probably had the experience of a relationship being one-sided like that." RaeLynn wrote the song with Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Bob DiPiero and rising songwriter Jeff Garrison.

Once RaeLynn sings the national anthem in Kansas City, the NASCAR drivers will prepare for 267 laps at the Kansas Speedway. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will then grab the microphone while fulfilling his grand marshal duties. He will tell the drivers to start their engines and prepare for an evening of racing.

Following a random draw, Kevin Harvick will start in the pole position as he searches for his third win at Kansas Speedway. He has a comfortable lead in the points standings after six consecutive top-five finishes and two wins. Harvick had the best odds entering Wednesday, leading Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Joey Logano will line up next to Harvick on the front row as the lead the field to green.

RaeLynn's Baytown is not available until Aug. 14, but the fans can listen to "Me About Me." The song is available on all platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube, among others. See Baytown's full tracklist below.

1. "Keep Up" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Steven Lee Olsen)

2. "Still Smokin'" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, J.R. Rotem)

3. "Fake Girl Town" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Cameron Montgomery, Daniel Ross, James McNair)

4. "Judgin' To Jesus" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Brett James, Ferras Alqaisi, TJ Routon)

5. "Me About Me" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Bob DiPiero, Jeff Garrison)

6. "Bra Off" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Josh Kerr, Emily Weisband)