12 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Usher takes the stage for the second Super Bowl halftime show of the Apple Music era, so look back at some of the best.
Usher takes the stage for Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, headlining Apple Music's second outing for the show after RIhanna's surprising entry. But looking back over the history of the game, it will be up against some true classics. Even a few modern entries, too.
We've seen stars like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and many more take the somewhat prestigious stage over the years. And they've offered shows that many feel rival the best concerts on the planet. Will Usher's show deliver another memorable night, apart from the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Will we see any major surprises like Rihanna's second pregnancy? We'll have to tune in to be sure. The buzz surrounding the show is already positive and the treats that have been teased to this point could break down social media.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 2022
Dr. Dre was joined by a bevy of stars from his past and a few who took influence during the Super Bowl in 2022. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige were the old guard, welcoming in Kendrick Lamar as one of the newer guard. There was also a special appearance by 50 Cent to drive things over the cliff for a magical nostalgia trip.prevnext
Michael Jackson, 1993
The late King of Pop showed everyone how it's done with this incredible performance, bringing the crowd to a frenzy by simply standing still before launching into his signature dance moves. Jackson's show also marked the beginning of the halftime performance as we know it, as marching bands and other entertainment had performed prior to his show.prevnext
Diana Ross, 1996
Talk about a dramatic exit! The iconic Diana Ross finished her set in spectacular fashion before a helicopter landed onstage to whisk the diva away. Diva!prevnext
Aerosmith, 2001
The '00s came alive with this performance, featuring Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly delivering an all-star medley. From *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" to Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," the unlikely group covered it all with aplomb, cementing this performance as one of the Super Bowl's most iconic.prevnext
U2, 2002
The Irish rock band performed a tribute to the 9/11 attacks, which had occurred only months before. During "Where the Streets Have No Name," a screen behind the group displayed the names of the victims as an emotional end to the three-song set.prevnext
Prince, 2007
The late Purple One graced the stage in 2007, defying nature during his headlining performance where the star played "Purple Rain" and other hits in the pouring rain. Prince never missed a beat, proving yet again why he was one of the greatest entertainers of all time.prevnext
Madonna, 2012
The Material Girl's star-studded Roman-inspired performance included appearances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, LMFAO and Cirque du Soleil. The show also saw a bit of controversy when M.I.A. flipped off the audience, earning a $16.6 million lawsuit from the NFL that was later settled for an undisclosed amount.prevnext
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, 2009
The Boss packed decades of hits into just 12 minutes, giving viewers an energetic show complete with a knee slide directly into a camera on stage. "I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," Springsteen told viewers.prevnext
Beyoncé, 2013
Beyonce made dreams everywhere come true when she used her headlining set to reunite with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Queen Bey also sang several hits of her own while blessing the audience with her signature dance moves, even though the show brought down the power in the Superdome.prevnext
Katy Perry, 2015
Katy Perry brought the punch with this playful and powerful performance featuring four costume changes, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot and the now-infamous Left Shark. She also road a giant lion on the field, which has only happened once before in a unfortunate promotion in Detroit. We won't speak on it.prevnext
Lady Gaga, 2017
A rare move in recent years, Lady Gaga performed her entire 13-minute set solo, starting with pre-recorded footage of her jumping off the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium before moving into an energetic medley jam-packed with hits including "Poker Face," "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance."prevnext
Justin Timberlake, 2018
While there were no wardrobe malfunctions during Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII performance, there were plenty of audio issues. While singing a medley of several hits, from new single "Filthy" to Trolls' theme song "Can't Stop The Feeling," Timberlake's microphone had some trouble projecting his live vocals. Oddly enough, his backup singers could be heard clearly.
Nevertheless, Timberlake's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was laden with hits and a tribute to late Minneapolis native, Prince. The singer took a break from performing his own chart-toppers to break into a version of "I Would Die 4 U" on the piano, with a projection of Prince towering above him.prev