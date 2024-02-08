12 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 2022 Dr. Dre was joined by a bevy of stars from his past and a few who took influence during the Super Bowl in 2022. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige were the old guard, welcoming in Kendrick Lamar as one of the newer guard. There was also a special appearance by 50 Cent to drive things over the cliff for a magical nostalgia trip. prevnext

Michael Jackson, 1993 (Photo: YouTube/NFL) The late King of Pop showed everyone how it's done with this incredible performance, bringing the crowd to a frenzy by simply standing still before launching into his signature dance moves. Jackson's show also marked the beginning of the halftime performance as we know it, as marching bands and other entertainment had performed prior to his show.

Diana Ross, 1996 Talk about a dramatic exit! The iconic Diana Ross finished her set in spectacular fashion before a helicopter landed onstage to whisk the diva away. Diva!

Aerosmith, 2001 The '00s came alive with this performance, featuring Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly delivering an all-star medley. From *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" to Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," the unlikely group covered it all with aplomb, cementing this performance as one of the Super Bowl's most iconic.

U2, 2002 The Irish rock band performed a tribute to the 9/11 attacks, which had occurred only months before. During "Where the Streets Have No Name," a screen behind the group displayed the names of the victims as an emotional end to the three-song set.

Prince, 2007 (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images) The late Purple One graced the stage in 2007, defying nature during his headlining performance where the star played "Purple Rain" and other hits in the pouring rain. Prince never missed a beat, proving yet again why he was one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Madonna, 2012 The Material Girl's star-studded Roman-inspired performance included appearances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, LMFAO and Cirque du Soleil. The show also saw a bit of controversy when M.I.A. flipped off the audience, earning a $16.6 million lawsuit from the NFL that was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, 2009 The Boss packed decades of hits into just 12 minutes, giving viewers an energetic show complete with a knee slide directly into a camera on stage. "I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," Springsteen told viewers.

Beyoncé, 2013 Beyonce made dreams everywhere come true when she used her headlining set to reunite with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Queen Bey also sang several hits of her own while blessing the audience with her signature dance moves, even though the show brought down the power in the Superdome.

Katy Perry, 2015 Katy Perry brought the punch with this playful and powerful performance featuring four costume changes, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot and the now-infamous Left Shark. She also road a giant lion on the field, which has only happened once before in a unfortunate promotion in Detroit. We won't speak on it.