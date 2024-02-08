Super Bowl 2024 Commercials Leak: 7 Ads You Can Already Watch Before the Big Game

Super Bowl commercials are big productions these days, so it's no surprise that some companies release teasers for their game-day ads. This year, many are taking it even further, releasing their entire commercial days before the game. Read on to see six of the biggest ads released so far.

This year, airing a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs about $7 million according to a report by The Associated Press. That's the cost of the air time itself – not for the production of the commercials nor the A-list stars that will appear in them. This year, some of the biggest stars in the world are appearing in these ads, even bringing co-stars from beloved TV shows back together. In the age of social media, it makes sense to tease some of these ads in advance. However, the real value of these ads comes on Sunday, when an estimated 100 million people will be watching.

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS, and will stream simultaneously here on Paramount+. Here's a look at some of the best commercials that have been released ahead of time online.