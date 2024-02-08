Super Bowl 2024 Commercials Leak: 7 Ads You Can Already Watch Before the Big Game
Many of the biggest Super Bowl ads have already been released days ahead of the game itself.
Super Bowl commercials are big productions these days, so it's no surprise that some companies release teasers for their game-day ads. This year, many are taking it even further, releasing their entire commercial days before the game. Read on to see six of the biggest ads released so far.
This year, airing a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs about $7 million according to a report by The Associated Press. That's the cost of the air time itself – not for the production of the commercials nor the A-list stars that will appear in them. This year, some of the biggest stars in the world are appearing in these ads, even bringing co-stars from beloved TV shows back together. In the age of social media, it makes sense to tease some of these ads in advance. However, the real value of these ads comes on Sunday, when an estimated 100 million people will be watching.
Super Bowl LVIII will air live on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS, and will stream simultaneously here on Paramount+. Here's a look at some of the best commercials that have been released ahead of time online.
Uber Eats
Possibly the biggest celebrity reunion of this Super Bowl season comes in the Uber Eats ad, which features former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.
Booking.com
The Booking.com commercial also functions as a long-awaited sitcom reunion, with 30 Rock stars Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer all making appearances. If that wasn't enough, the ad ends with a surprise appearance by Glenn Close.
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew scored actress Aubrey Plaza to star in a commercial for its Baja Blast flavor. Once again, the company capitalizes on sitcom nostalgia by hiring Plaza's Parks and Rec co-star Nick Offerman as well.
M&Ms
The M&Ms commercial feels a little more on-theme than the others since it focuses on NFL stars Dan Marino, Bruce Smith and Terrell Owens. However, they are still joined by a celebrity: actress Scarlett Johansson, who presents them with the "Almost Champions" rings to console them for their lost Super Bowls in the past.
Oreos
Oreos is not just associating itself with reality star Kris Jenner – it's taking partial credit for the creation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Pringles
This year's Pringles ad makes a surprisingly apt comparison between the chips' logo, "Mr. P" and actor Chris Pratt with a mustache.
Starry
Finally, rapper Ice Spice lends her up and coming clout to the newly-rebranded Starry soda – previously known as Sierra Mist. The 2024 Super Bowl will air live on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+.