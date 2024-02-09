'Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2024': Boomer Esiason Throws Hammer in Allegiant Stadium (Exclusive Clip)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, and CBS is getting ready with its annual commercial countdown show. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown, and it shows NFL legend Boomer Esiason throwing a hammer at the video board in Allegiant Stadium. He did this to pay tribute to Apple's 1984 Super Bowl commercial that introduced the first Macintosh computer. Daniela Ruah, who co-hosts the show with Esiason, was not happy with the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback for "destroying" the video board.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. As the synopsis states, "The special, now in its 23rd year, heads to Las Vegas, the host city of Super Bowl LVIII, to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial champion. Throughout its long history, 12 different Super Bowl commercials have ranked either first or second in viewer voting. Esiason and Ruah will rank these finalists in an Ultimate Countdown before revealing their top two favorites. Then, it's up to the viewers to decide the winner via a LIVE online vote at the end of the show."

Esiason and Ruah host the show, and Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight returns as a longtime contributor with behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of 2024 commercials, including the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Frazier about some of the some of the top Super Bowl commercials from different decades.

"Throughout time there have been great commercials, but if you group them by decade, you see a trend," Frazier said. "The early ones with John Madden and Mean Joe Greene in the Coca-Cola ad. You jump to the '90s and superstars and supermodels, Cindy Crawford in the Pepsi ad, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird."

Super Bowl LVIII, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, will air on CBS on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will also air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+.