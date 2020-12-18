Miley Cyrus Believes Hate She Receives From 'Icons' Like Cher is a 'Compliment'

✖

Miley Cyrus is finding the silver lining in the celebrity backlash she's received over the years. In an interview with Billy Idol on SiriusXM's Live Transmission Christmas, she discussed the one time she found out that Cher noticed her. "The amount of people that have talked s—t about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f—k about what I'm doing,'" she explained.

Fans will remember her rather rebellious stage coming out of her Hannah Montana days. The singer went from being a Disney star to stripping it down to hardly anything during live events. During the MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus and Robin Thicke took center stage and shocked everyone when Cyrus bent over in front of Thicke, and the pop singer said those days are what caught the attention of Cher.

"She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that s—t. And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it," the "Wrecking Ball" singer added. While Cher seemingly isn't a fan of Cyrus or her music, the 28-year-old still finds the recognition, good or bad, as a compliment. "When these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to... f—ing hate us, it's still a compliment."

The " If I Could Turn Back Time" singer told E! News that she doesn't care if she walked on stage "naked," she just wants Cyrus to "do better" and "be better." "I don't give a s—t if she comes out naked," she said, before guessing why she feels Cyrus wanted to act the way she did on stage during that 2013 performance saying, "Maybe she's thrilled and delighted everyone's — talking about it."

That's not the only thing Cyrus is talking about. Recently, the "Plastic Hearts" singer revealed that she will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. "We were together since [I was] 16. Our home burned down. We had been, like, engaged — I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she explained during an interview with Howard Stern. "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him." She added that she loved him and still loves him very much.