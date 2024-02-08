Jeremy Renner's Super Bowl Commercial Ties in With His Recovery From Accident (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner is on the comeback after suffering serious injuries in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023. And when Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, football fans will see The Avengers star in a new Silk commercial. PopCulture.com spoke to Renner about how his first Super Bowl ad ties into his recovery.

"My partnership with Silk was an easy and natural one because it was what I was using all throughout my recovery, and that's how I got my protein in my shakes, and that's what I ate for the first six months of my life," Renner told PopCulture. "I mean, my rebirthing of my life. So when they came around to actually want to do a partnership doing a Super Bowl commercial, I'm just like, 'Oh wow, that sounds really interesting.' And then I saw what they were going for and I loved it, and then I let them know I was already a big fan of them, which they didn't know. And so that made it really cool."

The commercial shows Renner singing James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)" while dancing around in the kitchen preparing for breakfast. The project is special for Renner because his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Renner, appears in the commercial with him.

"She had a really great time," Renner said about Ava. "She has always been on set with me on a lot shooting Avenger stuff and Mayor of Kingstown. She's been on all these sets, but to be on set and then to be in front of the camera, it was completely different for her. And she's even called cut and action. She's been director and in all different parts, but she's never done it in front of the camera. But she's wonderful and everybody on set was great, and the director was amazing. She's 10, so she's pretty pliable and she had a great time, and I think there's a lot of new things for her."

(Photo: Slik)

Super Bowl Sunday will be big for Renner as he's a big San Francisco 49ers fan. The 53-year-old grew up in Modesto, California, just 92 miles east of San Francisco, and he is ready to see the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"We'll be out there with them, and then being able to watch the game and then watch the Silk commercial," Renner said, "I'm so excited about this. I was going to bring my daughter to the Super Bowl, but she's 10. It's so much not her thing, but she'll be there in spirit. She'll be on the TV at least."