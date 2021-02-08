Super Bowl Crowd Size in Tampa Concerns Onlookers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The 2021 Super Bowl down in Tampa, Florida has somewhat of a big crowd, and the size of the audience has some onlookers concerned, as the nation is still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The big game — which can be watched for free this year — is being played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The stadium seats just over 65,000, but for the NFL championship game, only 25,000 have been allowed to attend. For The Win notes that 7,500 of those watching the game in-person are vaccinated healthcare workers.
There are also cardboard cutouts filling the empty seats, which threw many at-home viewers off, as from afar it appeared that these seats were full of real people. While this method had been used by most NFL teams throughout the 2020/2021 season, the fact that viewers did not know it was going to be happening led to a lot of worries about the spread of COVID-19. "I am living for all of these COVID hero tributes in the [Super Bowl], but it seems kinda ironic that the stadiums seem to be packed," one person tweeted. Scroll down to read more comments about the 2021 Super Bowl audience.
There is nothing more USA and NFL than like an hour’s worth of solemn tributes to half a million lives lost and our warrior healthcare workers before the #SuperBowl — followed by ten gazillion people packed into a stadium together.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) February 7, 2021
"That stadium is PACKED bruh," one watcher tweeted. "We’re never seeing the end of this pandemic."prevnext
Oh sorry, a lot of men have corrected me to let me know it’s *only* 25,000 fans; 7,500 of whom are vaccinated healthcare workers. So I guess it’s *only* around SEVENTEEN THOUSAND people. No big deal then.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) February 8, 2021
"The irony of the NFL praising the hard work of frontline workers in front of a packed stadium," wrote another person.prevnext
covid watching america have a super bowl with a packed stadium: pic.twitter.com/J3KG8nucM1— alex (@steven_lebron) February 7, 2021
"Watching the Super Bowl makes me sick to my stomach seeing this huge crowd... yikes... sorry someone had to say it," one other viewer said.prevnext
How coronavirus is looking at this packed Super Bowl stadium pic.twitter.com/tYF5QQCCAi— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 7, 2021
"Wow that’s a big crowd at the super bowl so anyways I heard concerts aren’t coming back anytime soon," someone else wrote.prevnext
I hope the crowd at the super bowl enjoys themselves as much as I, who am sitting in the same house I’ve been quarantined in for ten months so I don’t get myself and others sick.— Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) February 7, 2021
"Looking at the size of the crowd at the [Super Bowl], I think coronavirus is going to be the real winner here," a concerned football fan tweeted.prevnext
I know some of the crowd are cardboard and some are vaccinated.
But the majority are not.
A packed Super Bowl stadium, even if partly an illusion, even though it’s outdoors, is not the image the @NFL should project for the biggest sporting event of the year.— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) February 8, 2021
"I get that they want the [Super Bowl' crowd to look 'normal' so they included a bunch of cardboard cut-outs, but a stadium seemingly packed full of people is really bad optics right now," one Twitter user offered.prevnext
the NFL: the crowd at the Super Bowl will be limited to 22,000 socially distanced fans
the crowd at the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/LaQYIeldr6— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 7, 2021
"Seeing the crowd all lit up with the lights is really feeling like I’m watching Covid spreading through the stadium in real time," a final watcher said.prev