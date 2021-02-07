'SNL' Mocked Mid-Pandemic Super Bowl Parties Last Night

✖

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday evening, sparking excitement among NFL fans. There are many that want to gather together to watch the game, which is available for free online this year. The writers at Saturday Night Live are aware of these fans and had some fun at their expense during the most recent episode.

The sketch started with a group of friends — Dan Levy, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Heidi Gardner — gathering together in an apartment while wearing masks. They all said that they had been safe, prompting the removal of masks. The group then talked about how "strict" they had been amid COVID-19.

"Man, I've been crazy with this COVID stuff," Redd said. "I haven't left my house at all. I mean, I've been to the grocery store and the laundromat. And obviously, I'm still doing my wrestling club." Beckett countered and said that the club is just a group of 20-30 really nice guys.

The stories continued with the cast members talking about how "good" they have been before diving into some homemade chili. Though they all had to eat with their hands due to the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, none of the people at the Super Bowl party could taste the chili or smell anything.

While SNL had fun with the concept of mid-pandemic Super Bowl parties, Dr. Anthony Fauci took a more serious tone. Dr. Fauci appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming game and any potential parties. He urged the cancellation of any festive gatherings due to the safety risk.

"The one thing you don't want to do — [I] don't want to be somebody that's putting a damper on anything," Fauci said, "but you don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with. You just don't know if they're infected."

The infectious diseases expert continued and said that football fans should have a party in their respective houses with their people. He stressed avoiding having strangers enter the building and take part in the festivities. "Lay low and cool it," Dr. Fauci said in conclusion.

Dr. Fauci actually made an appearance during the Super Bowl sketch, albeit in a different manner. Kate McKinnon donned the white wig and announced a partnership with Cheetos and Durex condoms. "Dr. Fauci" told football fans to enjoy the Big Game responsibly by watching it at home with the lights off and no friends around.