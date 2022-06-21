Super Bowl Cornerback Says He's 'Done' With Football

An NFL cornerback who played in the Super Bowl back in February is likely retiring. Trae Waynes of the Cincinnati Bengals recently appeared on the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast to announce that he's "done" with football. He explained that his health is the ready he's ready to move on from the NFL.

"It's open, but I'm not really exploring anything, to be honest with you," Waynes said, per NFL.com. "Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a (expletive). But I'm retired, but it's not like I announced it or anything." Waynes went on to say that despite being on the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl, he's not interested in returning due to the injuries he has suffered the last two years.

Former 2015 1st Round Pick CB Trae Waynes Says In His Head His NFL Career Is 'Done'.#NFL #RuleTheJungle #GetFlushed pic.twitter.com/MArB2iKIyT — Toilets To Titles Podcast (@ToiletsToTitles) June 21, 2022

"It didn't feel like a Super Bowl to me because my time in Cincinnati has just been injuries," Waynes explained. "That's something that I never really experienced in Minnesota. I was supposed to play in the Super Bowl — well I played a little bit — but I was supposed to go in, but I ended up getting hurt again. ... I told my wife this after the game, I was like 'there's nothing more frustrating knowing you're supposed to be out there but you physically can't because your body is just failing.'"

Waynes, 29, joined the Bengals in 2020 after signing a three-year, $42 million contract. He didn't play in 2020 due to a pectoral injury, and in 2021, Waynes just played in five games as he was placed on injured reserve during the season. He did return to the Bengals when the team made the playoffs but saw action only on special teams.

Waynes was selected No. 11 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Waynes played in 15 regular-season game games and recorded 30 tackles and four passes defended. His best season was in 2017 when he notched 57 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. In his career, Waynes has played in 79 games and tallied seven interceptions, 43 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.