Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons in NFL

A veteran NFL wide receiver has announced his retirement from the league. The Philadephia Eagles announced this week that DeSean Jackson will officially retire as a member of the team on Friday, Dec. 1. He will be recognized as the honorary captain of the game on Sunday, Dec. 3.

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our Honorary Captain of the Game."

DeSean Jackson is officially retiring from the NFL.



What a career. Big play after big play, but none bigger than this one pic.twitter.com/DvAt4wfKNm — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 29, 2023

Jackson, 36, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Eagles before signing a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders. In 2017, Jackson signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being traded back to the Eagles in March 2019. Jackson was with the Eagles for two seasons before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in March 2021. He played for the Rams for seven games before being released by the team. Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to finish out the 2021 season but earned a Super Bowl ring since he was on the Rams' active roster during the year. In 2022, Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens and was the oldest active wide receiver in the NFL. Jackson was released from the Ravens in January.

In his career, Jackson was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and All-Pro Second Team in 2009. He holds NFL records for most career touchdowns of 60-plus yards (26) and 80-plus yards (5). In 183 games, Jackson caught 641 yards for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns. He also has four punt return touchdowns, tied for the most in Eagles history.