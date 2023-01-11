Super Bowl Champion Head Coach's Future With Team Reportedly in Limbo

A Super Bowl champion head coach could be a free agent soon. According to ESPN, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may not be back with the team in 2023 as his future is in limbo. It is believed that McVay will take some time to determine whether he will return for the 2023 season. In the last year, McVay has won a Super Bowl, asked to work in television, got married, watched his wife's home country of Ukraine get invited, deal with the loss of his grandfather and go through a 2022 season where the Rams went 5-12.

One big reason the Rams suffered a losing season after winning the Super Bowl in 2021 is injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald missed time due to injuries, and McVay could take some time to recharge and determine whether he wants to coach in the fall. ESPN is also reporting that McVay is allowing his entire coaching staff to pursue other jobs because he's not sure what his next move will be.

Sean McVay in 6 years as the Rams HC:



• 2017 Coach of the Year

• 60-38 record

• 10-7 record in playoffs

• 2 Super Bowl appearances

• 2021 Super Bowl Champion

• Youngest HC to win Super Bowl

•Coached 2 Offensive Players of the Year (Gurley/Kupp)



Rams 🐐 as HC #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/KlF8SFhVB2 — Special K (@BrooksSimba) January 9, 2023

"Just like I told the coaching staff, we'll work through some things," McVay said earlier this week, per the Rams' official website. "This is something that, don't want to rush into any sort of decision. There's a lot of emotion right after the season. There's a lot of layers to this. There's a lot of people that it does affect, that I don't take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so we're going to take the next couple of days to really able to kind of reflect. Obviously a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that's best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people, and that's kind of where we're at with that."

McVay, 36, was hired as the Rams' head coach in 2017. In his first season, McVay led the Rams to an 11-5 record and an NFC West title. The following year, the Rams went 13-3 and lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. McVay and the Rams missed the playoffs in 2019 with a 9-7 record but made it back to the playoffs in 2020 as they finished the year with a 10-6 record but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. Last year, the Rams finished the regular season at 12-5 and won their first Super Bowl since 1999.